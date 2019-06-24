It’s the lavish life all the way for baby Kulture. It appears that Cardi B & her hubby Offset shelled out a whopping 100k for their daughter’s 1st birthday present.

Now that’s some expensive bling. Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, dropped major money on a diamond chain for their daughter’s first birthday present. Despite the baby’s birthday still being weeks away on July 10, the famous couple have already done some bday shopping. Cardi shared a video showing off the massive chain that Kulture will be getting on her big day and wow — she is one lucky lady. In an Instagram video, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper flaunted the bling to her followers, revealing that the chain had been designed by prolific hip-hop jeweler Eliantte. The glittering piece of jewelry featured colorful cartoon characters across the front and his signature label on the back. The pendant and chain were covered in diamonds, and according to TMZ, the piece came with a high price tag of approximately $100,000.

If Kulture’s flashy necklace is any indication of what her big bash will be like, she’s in for quite the elaborate shindig. In fact, Cardi admitted that she’s shelling out nearly half a million dollars for the big day. The rapper took to her Instagram stories with the revelation. “No lie, I’m spending about $400,00,” Cardi told her fans during an IG live session earlier this month. “And it’s like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that’s because it’s her first birthday party and sh*t costs! But after her first birthday party… Ha ha!”

We already knew that Cardi and Offset were planning something special for Kulture’s bday after a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why they want to do it real big this year.”Cardi will go all out for Kulture’s first birthday and Offset fully supports whatever Cardi wants to do. Cardi is over the top with everything that she does, and her love for Kulture is like no other and she will do whatever it takes to give her the best birthday party ever. She doesn’t care that she’s one and won’t remember it! It’s more for Cardi,” the insider explained.

It’s hardly a surprise to see Kulture receiving a wildly expensive necklace for he bday seeing as she stays swagged out all year long! In February of 2019, mama Cardi showed off a designer haul of clothes that Kulture was gifted including items from Gucci, Versace, and more.