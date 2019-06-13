Cardi B To Go ‘All Out’ For Kulture’s 1st Birthday Party: She’ll Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Make It Great

A celebration is in order for baby Kulture’s 1st birthday! The daughter of Cardi B & Offset is about to have the bash of a lifetime, HL was EXCLUSIVELY told.



Baby Kulture’s first birthday is just around the corner and it comes as no surprise that her parents, Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, are planning something special. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why Cardi wants to do it real big this year.”Cardi will go all out for Kulture’s first birthday and Offset fully supports whatever Cardi wants to do. Cardi is over the top with everything that she does, and her love for Kulture is like no other and she will do whatever it takes to give her the best birthday party ever. She doesn’t care that she’s one and won’t remember it! It’s more for Cardi,” the source explained.

While the couple had a tumultuous start to the year, Cardi and Offset’s romance is currently thriving, the insider went on to say. “Cardi and Offset are in a great place and their relationship is better than ever. He’s really put in the effort to win Cardi‘s trust back and they’re pretty much back to where they were before. She really made him work for it.” However, they are super focused on Kulture and their careers right now, and probably won’t be having another child anytime soon. “Cardi would love to have more babies with Offset, but she‘s very busy focusing on her career right now. Winning all those Grammys meant so much to her. It truly was a career and personal highlight for her, so she wants to really focus on work, but of course more babies are in their future.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Cardi’s rep for comment.

We can only imagine how emotional Cardi will be on little Kulture’s first b-day, especially after seeing the INCREDIBLY sweet message Cardi shared when Kulture turned 11-months-old on June 10! Cardi shared an Instagram photo of her daughter with the heartmelting message thanking her hubby for their child. Then she followed it up with two more photos of her little one. Mind you, Cardi didn’t even share the first pic of Kulture until she was five-months-old so it’s a treat for fans that she now she wants the world to see plenty of her baby. “My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😢😢what’s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m madly ,overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️Thanks @offsetyrn,” she wrote.