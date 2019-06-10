Cardi B Shares Cutest Pics Ever Of Kulture, 11 Mos. & Says She’s ‘Madly In Love’ With Her Daughter

Cardi B is getting emotional as daughter Kulture’s one year birthday approaches and she’s sharing the most precious photos yet of her little girl and revealing how ‘madly in love’ she is with her.

Cardi B and Offset‘s daughter Kulture is one of the cutest celebrity babies out there. As she’s gotten older and now approaching her first birthday in July, the “I Like It” rapper has admitted that she’s become “emotional” over her little girl as she’s sharing new pics of beautiful baby. In honor of Kulture turning 11-months-old on June 10, Cardi shared an Instagram photo of her daughter with the sweetest message, thanking husband Offset, 27, for their child. Then she followed it up with two more photos of her little one. Mind you, Cardi didn’t even share the first pic of Kulture until she was five-months-old so it’s a treat for fans that she now she wants the world to see plenty of her baby.

“My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😢😢what’s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m madly ,overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️Thanks @offsetyrn,” the 26-year-old captioned a pic of Kulture holding on to a pair of adult’s sun glasses while wearing a cute pink and grey romper. She’s kicking back in her crib with her big brown eyes looking curiously off camera at something while lying on a lavender blanket.

Cardi’s fans went crazy for the pic, as in just two hours after she shared it, the photo had over 1.5 million likes. Famous friends and everyday fans got in on praising how cute Kulture is. “Gorgeous girl😻,” Tiny Harris wrote in the comments while LaLa Anthony agreed, writing “She’s gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️.” One fan told Cardi “Enjoy this time girl. She will be 18 and off to college in no time.”

Cardi soon went on maternal overload, posting another pic of Kulture seated on a colorful baby director’s chair with her legs crossed wearing a white summer dress and a sun hat. It looks like it was taken in Miami as a large condo complex and the blue ocean can be seen on the balcony behind where the photo was taken. Cardi proudly wrote “My baby 😭😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩KULTURE” next to it and Offset chimed in the comments, calling his daughter “PERFECT” while Katy Perry wrote “OMG” at the cuteness overload, joining the 2.3 million people who liked the pic in less than two hours.

Cardi wasn’t done sharing, as she showed a photo holding Kutlure onstage while in a rehearsal costume the day before she headlined the Hot 97 Summer Jam at the Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 3. Behind her was a dark empty stadium and it was just Cardi and her daughter in that magical moment. If she’s going this crazy with sharing photos of her daughter for her 11-month birthday, we can’t wait for the photo explosion of cuteness when Kulture turns one.