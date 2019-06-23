BET Awards Wackiest Dressed 2019: Doja Cat, Lizzo, & More Rock Wild Looks

The BET Awards are finally here and per usual — the ready carpet is full of crazy style looks! While we love a bold fashion choice, some of these ensembles were a little too wild to win us over.

The BET Awards are the perfect time to try out daring fashion looks, but, did some celebs go too far this year? There was no shortage of head-turning look at the 2019 awards show, but some ensembles turned heads for the wrong reasons. We’ve compiled some of the wackiest looks of the night that just might have missed the mark this time around.

While Doja Cat rocked a gorgeous beauty look, her outfit was a little well, distracting. The overly busy ensemble was more confusing than chic and we just can’t seem to get behind this one. Her dress was made entirely out of yarn balls and we can only imagine how uncomfortable that was under the hot Los Angeles sun! However, we love that she still stepped onto the carpet with the utmost confidence.

Lizzo, 31, also made a grande entrance in a tan mini-dress, but her crazy hat might have been best left at home. The star showed up at the awards ceremony with an ensemble that veered more on ‘crazy’ than ‘creative,’ thanks to her puffy sleeves and a circular, massive hat that grabbed everyone’s attention. Undeniably, it was one of the more unique look of the night and hey — we’ll give her bonus points for taking a risk!

The guys kept it relatively tame this year but between Rick Ross’ printed dress shirt and DJ Khaled’s bizarre graphic button down, they definitely landed themselves on the wackiest dressed list as well. All of these head-turning looks definitely got the night started in an interesting way, and HollywoodLife will keep you posted on all the action from the big night. For now — see even more wild outfits in the gallery above!