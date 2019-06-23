Brody Jenner Reveals Why ‘The Hills’ Has An ‘Entirely Different Feel’ Without Lauren Conrad

‘The Hills’ won’t be the same without Lauren Conrad, according to Brody Jenner! He revealed that even though the reboot has an ‘entirely different feel’ without her, there’s plenty of new things to love.

Fans of The Hills will be blessed with a reboot very soon, but fair warning: The Hills: New Beginnings has a totally different vibe. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though! “We have a great cast and I think we’ve really held our own,” Brody Jenner told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the show’s premiere at Les Deux in Hollywood. But he admitted the absence of OG cast members Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad did affect the overall tone of the reboot.

“I love both of those girls. They weren’t on this season, but yeah, it would’ve been nice to have them,” the reality star, 35, explained, adding, “Lauren narrated the entire show before. This, I feel has an entirely different feel. There’s more camera time and things like that with cast members and you get to see different dramas. It’s a whole different format for the show which is really cool. Kind of hard to get used to but it definitely adds a different element for viewers to see.” There’s also a huge payoff for focusing on different costars. “Honestly, this cast was wild and great,” Brody said.

The show will also have some new faces – including Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson‘s son, Brandon Lee. Brody thinks fans will gravitate toward his 23-year-old costar’s youthful energy. “Brandon’s wild. He’s got that young energy that I had back then. I think I came around on The Hills a year younger than him, so it’s fun having him on,” Brody said. “I get to watch the things he will do and kind of relive my hay day when I first did it. He definitely adds a lot of excitement, he’s really funny, he’s charming, he does wild things on the show, he adds the drama, he has a really cool family.”

With a last name like Jenner, Brody isn’t immune to having a “cool family” himself. But when asked if we’ll get to see Caitlyn Jenner or Brody’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the show, he didn’t spill any details. “Viewers will just have to watch the show and find out,” he told us.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.