BET Awards Best Dressed 2019: Karrueche Tran & More Slay On The Red Carpet

The fashion was on-point at this year’s BET Awards, and there were tons of women who looked absolutely incredible as they arrived on the red carpet. Here’s our best dressed list!

The ladies came to SLAY at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23. The show celebrates the achievements of African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports and more, and there were plenty of amazing stars who showed up to the big event this year. From sexy outfits to gorgeous gowns, plenty of the women at the show totally wowed us with their red carpet looks, and it’s impossible to decide which is our favorite — so we rounded up all of the best dressed of the night right here.

This year’s show host, Regina Hall, arrived to the red carpet on the early side, and she looked ready to take on the big job for the first time. Karrueche Tran was also among the first to arrive, and she was totally slaying in her bright yellow suit. Another early arrival was Boomerang star, Lala Milan, who looked super fierce in her white gown with a high leg slit. The dress hugged her figure perfectly, and she was glowing as she took red carpet pics.

Eva Marcille was several months pregnant when she hit up the red carpet, and she looked SO great in her pink dress with major leg cutout. Her baby bump was on full display, and she cradled it while taking red carpet photos. The ensemble also featured cutouts throughout the middle, so it was pretty sexy for a maternity look!

