Khloe Kardashian Throws Shade At Jordyn Woods With New Pic Of Her & BFF Malika

KHloe Kardashian Malika Haqq Jordyn Woods
Khloe Kardashian showed off some snark while answering an Instagram comment about her friendship with Malika Haqq, shading Jordyn Woods in the process.

Looks like Khloé Kardashian, 34, is still processing the whole Tristan Thompson, 28, and Jordyn Woods, 21, drama! The reality television star replied to a comment on an Instagram post of hers that read, “The only friendship we trust” on a picture of her and Malika Haqq, 36, by saying, “same.”

The reply definitely implied some shade toward Jordyn – the young influencer used to be best friends with Khloé’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, before she kissed Tristan at a party in Feb. 2019. Khloé’s “same” implied that her friendship with Malika is the only one she trusts.

A source close to the Kardashians revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that, “Khloé would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family.”

“Khloé felt betrayed by Jordyn and once you betray Khloé, it’s hard to win her trust back,” our source added. “She was so hurt by that entire situation and is just finally feeling a bit more moved on from it. Khloé currently has no interest in forgiving Jordyn for what she did and has no interest in having her be a part of her life again.” We don’t blame her – we’re sure she’s still in a ton of pain, especially since she has to relive the experience on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale tomorrow night.

We hope that Khloé can eventually get a to a place where she has fully moved on from this and focuses on what’s important – that being, of course, her one-year-old daughter True!