Lyssa Chapman Posts Sexy Bikini Pics Amid Ongoing Feud With Beth & Dog The Bounty Hunter

Sexy lady! Lyssa Chapman is showing off her smoking hot beach body, rocking a tiny green bikini while her feud with stepmom Beth Chapman rages on.

With a body as tight as Lyssa Chapman‘s, it’s hard to believe she’s a mom of two. The 32-year-old Dog The Bounty Hunter star posted a series of Instagram pics on June 20 killing it in a green bikini. They showed off her amble cleavage and tight abs as she’s kneeling on a beach right at the shoreline. Lyssa used a filter to help make the blue of the ocean and sky completely pop. She shared three photos including a side angle shot and in two of the pics she’s seen staring off away from the camera.

She captioned the photos “Looking everywhere for the f**ks I used to give…. 👀 🏖#IKnewHavingATeenWouldComeInHandy #milf$,” which may or may not be a reference to her ongoing feud with stepmother Beth Chapman. Lyssa is the ninth of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s 12 kids and she didn’t wish Beth a Happy Mother’s Day last month, despite the fact that she’s battling throat cancer. Beth made it public on May 23 when she tweeted “I’m very disappointed today. Knowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation On Friday I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

On May 25 Lyssa posted a photo of her 17-year-old daughter Abbie’s high school graduation to her Instagram and a fan wrote in the comments, “Seriously unimpressed that you didn’t think or wish a happy mother’s day to Beth. Very disappointed in you young lady.” The reality star fired back at the fan “Seriously you don’t know s*** so MYOB also idgaf what you think.” In a since deleted tweet to Beth she wrote “I have been so busy being a mom; celebrating, supporting and loving my daughter on the eve of her graduation, I haven’t had time to respond to you. @MrsdogC. You know you’re not blocked. I spoke to dad yesterday.”

While most fans just told Lyssa how hot she looked in the pics, some seemed to reference her feud with Beth in the comments. “Absolutely Gorgeous AND Strong all in one! I stopped giving a f**k about people’s bullshit drama and backstabbing a long time ago. Hope you and your beautiful family are all doing well,” a user named Albert told her. However another was still upset with how she acted towards Beth, telling her “You have lost what class you had. You’re a mother and a daughter and you act like neither.”