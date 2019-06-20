Eva Mendes Takes Daughters Esmeralda, 4, & Amada, 3, Out Shopping While Wearing Red Maxi Dress

Eva Mendes was looking red hot in a gorgeous floor-length dress as she took her daughters out for a shopping trip on June 19.

Eva Mendes, 45, has got summer style down to a science. The mother of two was looking so chic and put together as she stepped out with her kids on June 19, while donning a brightly-colored red dress. The Training Day actress took her kids along for a shopping excursion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, and proved that she can be an all-star mom while still looking drop-dead-gorgeous. In a maxi dress with white lace trim, the actress looked beyond ready for summer, and even completed her look with a pair of stylish black sunglasses. The effortless ensemble was paired with slip-on slides and a navy cross-body bag. With Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 3, in tow, it looked like Eva was having the ultimate family day! You can see the sweet pics from the outing RIGHT HERE.

Eva looked protective of her two daughters in photos from the day, guiding them to and from the car before and after entering stores. Her tots looked equally as adorable as their stylish mum. Little Amada wore a frilly purple dress with a large tulle skirt, while Esmeralda rocked polka dot pants and a pale pink top. Eva’s partner Ryan Gosling, 38, was not spotted on the family shopping excursion.

While Eva looks like she was made to be a mom, she revealed in a May 2019 interview on The Talk that she almost didn’t have kids at all! “I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan,’ she said on the talk show. “I was like, “Oh I get it. I don’t want children, I want your children. I want your babies.”‘ she added in the interview.

Ryan and Eva welcomed their first child in in September of 2014, and less than two years later, the couple had their second daughter, Amada in April of 2016.