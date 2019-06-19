Paulina Porzikova’s Doctor Reveals How She Achieves Wrinkle-Free Skin At 54 Without Plastic Surgery

Supermodel Paulina Porzikova swears she’s never had any plastic surgery & at 54, she looks amazing. Her doctor, Dr. Yael Halaas, reveals how Paulina stays youthful without going under the knife!

Paulina Porzikova, 54, posed for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition this year without a lick of photoshop. She proudly showed off her awesome figure and taut tummy, which ultimately inspired women everywhere to embrace their perfections and imperfections! The supermodel, who says she’s never had fillers or injections to achieve her wrinkle-free complexion, does use one non-invasive procedure that her doctor revealed she swears by! “Paulina is a huge fan of Ultherapy. Since she isn’t doing injections, things that can stimulate your body’s own collagen, and use your body’s ability to heal itself is what will maintain you, and that’s what Ultherapy does,” double board certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas revealed to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It’s one of the ways that you can develop collagen. You can get skin tightening, you can get a brow lift and it’s a great and obviously natural way, that has no downtime and no disruption of the skin surface.”

Ultherapy uses ultrasound technology to lift & tighten your brows, neck, under the chin & and improves lines & wrinkles on the chest décolletage. “Specifically in the face and neck we’re using it to see where the what we call this fibrous envelope below the skin and we are delivering, through ultrasound waves, heat energy to that layer that we are visualizing on the screen, to create collagen stimulation,” Dr. Halaas, who performs the procedure in her NY-based offices, continued. She admitted there is a little discomfort when undergoing Ultherapy, but her NYC-based practice offers laughing gas for patients. “This is something that you can do once a year, once every couple of years. You can do it for the upper face, the neck, jawline and you can reverse those signs of aging,” she said.

Dr. Halaas advised that if you want to have Ultherapy done, to go to someone who is “going to give you a very consistent and very thorough treatment.” “You really want to be treated by somebody who understands how the Ultherapy is performed, who can really read the ultrasound and is going to really give you that effective treatment and have the patience to really carry it through,” she explained. She also said that whether you’re 20 and have bags under your eyes or 50 and want tightening along the jawline, Ultherapy can work for you. “This can be for someone almost any age, from early aging, preventative aging up to anyone who just wants some degree of tightening,” Dr. Halaas added.