Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 53, Poses Topless In G-String For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue & Flaunts Perfect Butt

It’s been 36 years since Paulina Porizkova made her debut in the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ edition, but her latest shoot makes it look like it’s only been 36 days!

Paulina Porizkova first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in 1983 at the age of 17. Fast forward over three decades, and the supermodel is now 53 years old and a mother of two! Her modeling skills are far from rusty, however, as she stripped to just an itty-bitty G-string bikini for the swimsuit edition’s 2019 issue. Seriously, she looks incredible. The Czech-born and Sweden-raised beauty covered her boobs, arched her back and flaunted her perky derriere for the camera, giving Instagram fans a BTS look on Jan. 30. Watch the video, shot in Kenya’s Hemingways Watamu resort, below!

While Paulina’s body certainly defies time, she embraces aging — in fact, she “wore exactly the same type of bikinis and bathing suits [she] would have worn 30 years ago” for the 2019 shoot, the model told People in an interview published on Jan. 30. It’s her 10th SI spread, after appearing in the magazine in the ’80s up until last year, 2018, when she posed nude for the special “In Her Own Words” project. Even though Paulina is “militant about ageing women still being sexy and beautiful,” she admitted to not “always feel[ing] that way” — the model even gorged on cookies during the holiday season, right before the butt-baring shoot! Still, she was “honored to be invited to break a barrier.”

Cars band member Ric Ocasek, 69. She announced their separation in May 2018, but revealed in an Oliver, 20, and Jonathan, 25. Paulina and Ric are now selling their Manhattan townhouse, our sister website Besides natural aging, another change Paulina has dealt with is her split from husband andband member, 69. She announced their separation in May 2018, but revealed in an Instagram post that they had been “peacefully separated” for a year already. However, she insisted the family is still a strong unit, writing, “Expect to keep seeing happy family photos.” The former couple was married for 28 years and share sons, 20, and, 25. Paulina and Ric are now selling their Manhattan townhouse, our sister website Variety revealed on Jan. 23.

Paulina made sure to point out that her inclusion in this year’s magazine isn’t for a “special insert,” given her age! “I’m in the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit as just one of the core girls (not a special insert) at the age of nearly 54,” Paulina captioned the video above. “@mj_day, the chief editor who is in my mind the one most responsible for inclusive body type and skin color in the fashion and beauty world, decided to tackle the final barrier- age.” Cheers to breaking barriers!