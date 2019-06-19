‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Is Tired Of Ex Ryan Edwards Being Her ‘Entire Story’ On The Show

Maci Bookout took to Twitter after the ‘Teen Mom OG’ episode on June 17 to complain about how she’s been inaccurately portrayed on the show and insists she has more to her life than her drama with ex Ryan Edwards.

Maci Bookout, 27, is not happy with MTV about the parts of her life they’re choosing to showcase to the public and she took to Twitter to speak out about it. The Teen Mom OG star didn’t hesitate to complain about the show that made her popular after the June 17 episode of the series and in her tweet, she admitted she’s tired of seeing only certain dramatic parts of her life being played out on TV.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES! #TEENMOMOG,” Maci’s tweet read.

Although she didn’t mention any names, Maci seems to be referring to her ex Ryan Edwards, 31, and his troubles, which has been seen on many episodes of the reality series. The June 17 episode, however, focused on Maci’s son Maverick, 3, who she shares with husband Taylor McKinney, 30, and his struggles with stuttering. Still, Maci seems to have a point, especially to her fans, who supported her with their responses to her tweet. “I agree. LOVE watching you guys and your family and it’s so annoying that we miss out of the fun stuff for Ryan and his sh*t,” one follower wrote. “I know, I’m tired of hearing about Ryan. Feels like every scene is about Ryan and his ‘problem’,” another wrote.

Ryan, who is the father of Maci’s oldest son, Bentley, 10, has made headlines and storylines on Teen Mom OG due to his multiple arrests which led to jail time. His issues have caused a lot of friction between him and Maci since their split, and she’s been open about her struggles in keeping things as healthy as possible for their son.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV at 8 p.m. EST.