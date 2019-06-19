‘Siesta Key’s Juliette Fires Back After Robby Hayes Says She Dumped Him To Get Back With Alex

It’s OVER for Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes after just a few short weeks! The Bachelor Nation alum claims Juliette left him to get back with her ex, Alex Kompothecras, but now, she’s setting the record straight.

The aftermath of Robby Hayes and Juliette Porter’s split is starting to play out on social media. Fans recently began speculating that the two, who got together after meeting at Stagecoach in April, had split, and Robby confirmed the news to a fan who direct messaged him on Instagram and asked. “Yea she left me to get back with her abusive ex,” he responded. Of course, the fan took a screenshot and posted it online, leaving Siesta Key fans in a frenzy that Juliette may have gotten back together with Alex Kompothecras, who was caught cheating on her during the last season of the show.

Fans began flooding the comments section of Juliette’s Instagram posts with more questions, and she finally responded. In her response, Juliette made sure to immediately shut down any speculation that Alex was physically abusive, and she also set the record straight about whether or not she’s seeing him again. “So here’s the REAL tea,” the 21-year-old wrote. “I’m not back with Alex and he never hit me. Robby’s probably going to put my address on the Internet next.” To another fan, she added, “Fake news…Robby’s just salty and doesn’t use his brain.”

Robby and Juliette were basically inseparable after their first meeting, and he spent a lot of time with her in Siesta Key at the beginning of summer. They even took a romantic trip to Greece together! It’s unclear what actually happened to cause these two to split, but considering it’s been confirmed that Siesta Key is filming a third season, we’ll likely find out more when that airs.

Robby was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. After season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, he was in a relationship with Amanda Stanton, but they split after she accused him of cheating on her. He then briefly dated Kathryn Palmer from MTV’s Are You The One? and had a fling with Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules, too.