‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne In ‘Much Better Place’ With Kyle & Teddi After Fight In France

Erika Jayne mended fences with her ‘RHOBH’ costars, Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp after an explosive fight during the June 18 episode.

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp solidified their BFF status on a girls getaway in Provence, France during the June 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one person who was not in on the fun was Erika Jayne after coming under attack from the besties. However, much time has passed since the episode was filmed and a source close to the housewives EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that things have “blown over.”

“Things have definitely blown over between Erika, Kyle and Teddi since the episode that aired yesterday and they’re in a much better place now,” the pal explained. “The ladies had an open, honest conversation and hashed things out because they all really do care about each other and it was important to them to repair their friendship. Erika’s feelings were genuinely hurt after thinking that she was being attacked and Kyle’s comments about her bad mood, but a lot of time has passed since the episode aired and the ladies are closer now than ever.”

Things heated up on the hit Bravo reality show when Erika came under attack by Kyle and Erika for seeming like she was in a “bad mood” and didn’t want to hang out with them. “I’m not in a good mood. I have a vicious migraine brought on by lack of sleep and b***hes that want you to be offended by something you’re not offended by,” Erika revealed in a confessional. As RHOBH fans will remember, the blonde bombshell grew annoyed with Kyle and Teddi after they continually questioned why she wasn’t upset over Lisa Rinna’s behavior when she dressed as Erika for Halloween.

Meanwhile, Erika seemed to have mended fences with Kyle after playfully letting fans know she was “good” June 19 which Kyle retweeted with a laughing emoji.