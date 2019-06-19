Cardi B Shows Major Skin In Sexy Mesh Dress While Attending Takeoff’s Birthday Party With Offset

Cardi B looked incredible while celebrating Migos member Takeoff’s 25th birthday with Offset on June 18. She rocked a super sheer mesh dress for the occasion.

Cardi B showed off her stellar style skills at Takeoff‘s birthday party on June 18! The rapper, 26, showed up to celebrate her husband Offset‘s nephew turning 25 in a see-through black mesh mini dress. She wore the totally sheer look over a black bra and matching thong for the arcade-themed bash in downtown Los Angeles.

Cardi’s outfit looked amazing from all angles, showing off her various tattoos along with her killer curves. The “Money” hitmaker wore her straightened hair down and opted for a glowy makeup look, complete with a peach lip and pink eyeshadow. She finished off her ensemble with silver stilettos.

The mother-of-one was all smiles while posing for photos with the birthday boy, Takeoff. Offset wasn’t far off as he also attended the event with his wife. Unfortunately, the couple’s adorable 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus wasn’t present for the festivities.

We’re happy to see Cardi showing skin on her terms. While performing earlier this week at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee, Cardi hit the stage in a beaded jumpsuit that didn’t hold up during the set. While she was singing, she realized part of her outfit ripped in the back – and proceeded to tell the crowd about it.

“I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit ripped,” she admitted to the audience. She then left the stage and emerged a few moments later in a white bathrobe – and the show went on! Honestly, props to Cardi for keeping her composure in the face of a public wardrobe malfunction and finding a solution. And let’s be real – she looked damn good in that bathrobe, too! She truly can pull off anything.