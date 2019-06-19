See Message
Hollywood Life

Bella Thorne Gets Major Love From Lucy Hale, Logan Paul & More After Speaking Out About Private Photo Leak

Bella Thorne Lucy Hale
REX/Shutterstock
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
Bella Thorne 'JT LeRoy' Film Premiere, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Apr 2019 Wearing Dsquared2
Bella Thorne and her sister Dani , were spotted at the Grand Opening of the Moxy NYC Chelsea Hotel. Bella looked stunning in a red pantsuit and matching heels, while carrying a copy of her best selling Book "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul" . The pair posed together in front of the hotel before heading into the party.Pictured: Bella Thorne,Dani ThorneRef: SPL5078640 100419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Snoop Dogg, Bella Thorne and Dennis Rodman turned out for the celebrity-studded Pegasus World Cup Invitational Championship Series in Florida on Saturday (jan 26).Boxing legend Evander Holyfield, model Ariadna Gutierrez and a host of other high profile celebs were spotted on the red carpet at Gulfstream park, Hallandale Beach. Real housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria glammed up for the event as did Carline Vreeland and former NFL star Brian Poli-Dixon. Pictured: bella thorne Ref: SPL5058362 260119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Weekend Writer

After Bella released her explicit photos herself and ‘took her power back,’ celebs have come forward to show her support.

Bella Thorne, 21, won’t be silenced, and others are commending her for it. The star was caught in a photo scandal a few days ago when a hacker threatened to post her nude photos without her consent. Bella bravely didn’t let this person control her, and instead posted the pics herself, and friends are commending her for her bravery. Lucy Hale, 30, privately direct messaged Bella in response to her Instagram Story of her crying over backlash. “Good for you baby girl,” Lucy said in her message. “I’m so proud of you for speaking up.”

Lucy continued, “This breaks my heart. But you’re making a difference for other girls and women!” Lucy’s message came after Bella was critiqued by Whoopi Goldberg, 63, on The View. Bella captioned her post, “When ur friends come out of the woodworks to support u is all u need to be brave. PART ONE and thank u @dovecameron for speaking up SO much on this matter and posting on your grid.”

Bella posted her friend Dove Cameron’s message of support, as well, on her Instagram Story. “[Whoopi Goldberg], really not cute of you to infer that women who take sexual photos of themselves (which is perfectly fine and healthy and we need to de-stigmatize) deserve to have it leaked for the whole world to see when [its] intentions were intimate. Slut shaming is OLD and you are out of line. NOT what I would teach my daughter. Not progressive.” Dove also tweeted, “Where is the support for young women. I love women. Everyone should love women. Don’t be an *sshole! Sexuality is part of being HUMAN. but judgment and objectification is not. ugh, i can’t handle to [get] ugly. [Whoopi Goldberg] please, be better. I don’t even have any kind words for you.” Dove shared a few more thoughts on Twitter and resposted them to her Instagram feed.

Paris Hilton, 38, and Logan Paul, 24, also showed support for the actress. Paris commented with a heart-eyes emoji and hugging emoji, and Logan commented, “love you Bella.” We’re relieved to see Bella get so much support during this situation after she faced public slut-shaming from her private photos. We hope Bella continues to get the support she needs.