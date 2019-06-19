Andy Cohen Claps Back After Fans Accuse Him Of Telling Lisa Rinna To ‘Drag Lisa Vanderpump’ On ‘WWHL’

Andy Cohen spoke up about that awkward ‘drag Lisa Vanderpump’ comment to Lisa Rinna last night on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and offered an explanation for what fans believed was a diss.

Andy Cohen, 51, doesn’t want Bravo fans to get the wrong impression! At the end of a commercial break during Watch What Happens Live last night, Andy leaned in to Lisa Rinna, 55, and said, “And drag Lisa Vanderpump [58].” He quickly pivoted the conversation and welcomed viewers back to the show once he realized it was live. While fans thought he was telling Lisa Rinna to “drag” Lisa Vanderpump, Andy offered an explanation for what he really meant on Twitter. “The beginning of what I said was that on the Bravo Float at World Pride we are having a ‘Drag Lisa Rinna, Drag [Erika] Jayne [47], and a Drag Lisa Vanderpump…’ meaning Drag Queens playing those women. It’s going to be amazing.”

Andy’s response was to a fan who questioned Andy’s motives for telling Lisa Rinna to “drag Lisa Vanderpump.” The fan said, “So why is nobody talking about how @Andy told @LisaRinna to ‘drag @LisaVanderpump’ before he realized he was live tonight on #WWHL? He’s so two faced and manipulative. Just look at what he did to [Kathy Griffin, 58] and stop acting like he’s not a slimy opportunist. #RHOBH.”

The late night talk show host didn’t address the allegations that he’s a “slimy opportunist” and simply put forward his side of the story. While Andy’s explanation could very well hold up, this wasn’t the first bit of drama he has had with the Vanderpump Rules lead star. Lisa had a rough time with her season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which led to her not showing up for the reunion episodes.

“Andy felt incredibly disrespected over the fact that Lisa Vanderpump ditched the [RHOBH] reunion,” a source close to production revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He tried to get her to come, but she just wouldn’t budge. When LuAnn [de Lesseps] or Yolanda [Hadid] didn’t attend the reunion, it was much different due to medical reasons, as Lisa was trying to compare the situations, but Andy was telling people that he truly felt like LVP stood him up. He and Lisa have had a great relationship all these years, so he really wished she was there to say her [peace].”

We have a hunch that this comment won’t help their relationship – but hopefully Lisa understands Andy’s reasoning and it all can be water under the bridge for the two television personalities.