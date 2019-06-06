Andy Cohen Feels ‘Incredibly Disrespected’ By Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Absence

‘Real Housewives’ executive producer Andy Cohen isn’t happy with Lisa Vanderpump for skipping the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, which filmed on June 5. He feels like she ‘stood him up’.

“Andy [Cohen] felt incredibly disrespected over the fact that Lisa Vanderpump ditched the [RHOBH] reunion. He tried to get her to come, but she just wouldn’t budge. When LuAnn [de Lesseps] or Yolanda [Hadid] didn’t attend the reunion, it was much different due to medical reasons, as Lisa was trying to compare the situations, but Andy was telling people that he truly felt like LVP stood him up. He and Lisa have had a great relationship all these years, so he really wished she was there to say her piece,” a source close to production tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

On June 5, while on a live Instagram video with Anderson Cooper, Andy confirmed that Lisa was “not here”, during a break from filming the Season 9 reunion for RHOBH. He also said “trouble was afoot”, but didn’t go into much more detail about what happened during filming or what he meant by that statement. Lisa had previously said she had no plans to attend the reunion, following her highly-publicized spat with her co-stars while filming last year, but fans and Andy still held out hope. Now, Andy feels like she betrayed him. However, our source says that Lisa’s decision was nothing personal against Andy.

“Lisa made her decision over the weekend and just decided that ultimately this season had been too hard and she didn’t want to see any of the women. It had nothing to do with Andy at all. There have been multiple discussions about filming something separately with Lisa, but nothing is set in stone yet. She just has no desire to be a part of the toxicity she felt this season and the ladies bring to her life. Instead, she spent the day with friends, kicking off pride, and focusing on things that are important to her. She didn’t seem to be upset or thinking about the women at all,” our source adds.

Bravo has not yet announced when the reunion will air, but new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!