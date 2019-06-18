Honey Boo Boo, 13, Refuses To Move Back Home While Mama June’s BF Is There

Honey Boo Boo will not return home as long as her mother’s boyfriend Geno Doak is there, according to a new report on June 18. After he allegedly crashed his car into June’s garage the day before, HBB wants Mama June to send him packing!

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 13, is putting her foot down when it comes to her living situation. The reality star adamantly refuses to move back in with her mother, “Mama June” Shannon, 39, as long as her boyfriend, Geno Doak is in the picture, family sources close to June tell TMZ. Alana reportedly wants her troubled mother to break up with Geno and enter a rehab facility. The teenager is currently living with her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19.

If nothing changes regarding June’s relationship, the family sources say Pumpkin will fight for custody of Alana in court, though the same sources add that June has not tried to get Alana to move back home since she left. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Mama June and did not receive an immediate reply.

The news comes just one day after TMZ shared video and reported that Geno crashed his black SUV into June’s garage at her home on June 17. In the video TMZ shared, a shirtless Geno stumbles across June’s front yard with his pants half down. His black SUV is parked in the driveway in the footage, but the video quality is too poor to determine if the vehicle had actually crashed into June’s home. Later in the video, June appears in a sheer, purple negligee and attempts to help Geno inside her home. Again, HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Mama June for comment on this video and did not receive an immediate reply.

Fans of the reality television family learned that Alana is currently living with her sister, Pumpkin, in a now past clip for the May 31 episode of June’s WeTV show, Mama June: From Not To Hot. During the promo, Alana burst into tears and told her mother that living with her sister was “not by choice,” but because of her mother’s issues. The clip was from a family intervention Alana, Pumpkin and Jessica Shannon tried to have with June because they fear if she doesn’t get help she will either “die or end up in jail.”

June and her boyfriend, Geno were arrested in March 2019 for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after getting into an altercation at a gas station in Alabama. Geno, whose real name is Edward Eugene Doak, was also hit with a “domestic violence/harassment” charge.