Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Crashes Car Into Her Garage — Watch Shocking Video

Mama June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, allegedly crashed his black SUV into her garage door while intoxicated, according to TMZ, which obtained video footage of the aftermath of the incident.

“Mama June” Shannon, 39, and Geno Doak were caught looking disheveled after he allegedly crashed his car into her garage in a report by TMZ, published on June 17. As seen in the below footage, Geno is visibly stumbling all over the family’s front yard as June attempts to help him inside. Witnesses in the reality star’s neighborhood told TMZ that Geno was speeding down the street when he pulled into June’s driveway and crashed into her garage. That’s when the witnesses claim he began honking the horn of his black SUV for June to come outside, and, that’s where the video begins. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

In the footage, which appears to be captured by a neighbor across the street, Mama June comes out of the house dressed in a sheer purple negligee. She then goes over to the passenger’s side door and appears to climb over to the driver’s side. Meanwhile, a shirtless Geno is seen stumbling down the driveway as attempts to catch his balance. His pants are falling down in the video, with his bare bottom blurred out in the footage.

As June walks toward the front door, Geno follows before he stumbles back to the car. He then opens the passenger’s side door and tries to get into the seat, but slips and falls. Geno hangs onto the door to catch his fall, and June runs over to help him. This is alleging going on while the person filming is making hilarious commentary. As June covers herself in a black blanket, the video ends with her trying to help Geno out of the car. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Mama June and did not receive an immediate reply.

A past mugshot of Geno Doak. (Photo credit: Macon County Alabama Sheriff/REX/Shutterstock)

The driving incident came after June and Geno were arrested in March 2019 for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after getting into an altercation at a gas station in Alabama. Geno, whose real name is Edward Eugene Doak, was also hit with a “domestic violence/harassment” charge.

Mama June’s family has voiced their concern about her drug use, as seen on her WeTV reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot. In a now past clip for the show’s May 31 episode, June’s loved ones confronted her about how they were afraid she was going to die if she didn’t seek help. June told her family — which included, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19, Alana “Honey Boo Bob” Thompson, 13, and Jessica Shannon — that she could not enter a treatment center because she couldn’t “stand to be away.”

When someone asked why she couldn’t “stand to be away,” Lauryn suggested it was because June didn’t want to be away from Geno. “Because she can’t monitor him,” Lauryn said in the clip, explaining, “She thinks that if they’re around one another, he won’t do what he’s been doing. And I’m gonna go ahead and tell ya, a cheater’s always going to be a cheater, with or without you.”