Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on June 16 to share some gorgeous photos of herself having fun near water in Bermuda while rocking a tiny blue bikini that showed a lot of skin.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, looked absolutely flawless during her trip to Bermuda and she has Instagram pics to prove it! The model shared various photos of herself flaunting a blue bikini that showed a lot of skin as she posed near the water on a beach in the stunning location and they captured a lot of attention. She also wore a white bucket hat in the snapshots and looked as happy as could be with a smile. “Felt like a princess thanks to @princessbermuda ✨ we loved it here so much,” she captioned one set of pics.

Once Emily posted the eye-catching pics, Emily’s fans couldn’t help but gush over them in the comments. “Beautiful ❤️,” one follower wrote. “Number 1,” another wrote. “Pose pose pose!” a third commented. “Amazing😍,” a fourth follower responded. All the positive words definitely reflect the impact Emily’s stunning pics have had on social media!

In addition to her latest Bermuda pics, Emily posted a sexy photo of herself topless on June 10. She later removed the photo after it received over 150,000 likes but it was one for the books. The close-up showed off her freckles as she pouted her lips. “Mondays,” she captioned the photo, most likely referring to the pouty feeling many people get when the beginning of the week day approaches.

It’s always fun to see Emily’s various photos whenever she posts them. No matter what they show, we can be sure it will undoubtedly get the attention of her many fans!