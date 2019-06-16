Bethenny Frankel Shades Jason Hoppy: Calls Late Love Dennis Shields A ‘Beautiful Influence’ On Daughter

Bethenny Frankel had some Father’s Day wishes, but not towards her daughter’s dad Jason Hoppy. Instead she praised late ex Dennis Shields for being a ‘beautiful influence’ on nine-year-old Bryn.

There’s so much bitterness between Bethenny Frankel and ex-husband Jason Hoppy that there was no way she was going to give him any Father’s Day wishes on behalf of their nine-year-old daughter Bryn. But surprisingly she did have holiday thanks to hand out and that honor went to her late love Dennis Shields. She posted an Instagram photo of him in a glistening lake with his silhouette next to Bryn’s. She captioned it, Happy Father’s Day. In memory of Dennis, a man who was a father of five beautiful children and a beautiful influence in my daughter’s life.”

Dennis sadly passed away on Aug. 20, 2018 where he was found dead inside his New York Trump Tower apartment in what was a suspected a drug overdose. He and Bethenny had known each other since they were teenagers and it took them 30 years to become a couple, as they started up a romance in 2016 when he split from his wife Jill. They dated on and off until his death.

Bethenny, 48, allowed Real Housewives of New York camera crews film her after Dennis’ tragic passing and fans learned in an episode that aired in March that he wanted to marry the Skinnygirl founder. He had popped the question in April of 2018 while the couple were having dinner and even presented her with a massive diamond ring.

“It’s funny because he said to me, ‘Did you say yes?’ And I said, ‘Well, I love you and I can’t believe you did this but we have to talk about some conditions and some terms and how things are going to change’ — issues I’ve had with partnership and consistency,” Bethenny remembered about the moment. “It was all very complicated and it wasn’t what a natural engagement should be. So our engagement was on ice.”

Currently Bethenny is in a bitter and protracted legal battle with Jason, 48. The ex couple shares joint custody of Bryn, and the Bravo star wants primary custody of the girl as well as sole decision-making power. “I have tried everything to collaborate and work in the best interest of my daughter. What is best for Bryn is to have a rational person who is making good decisions,” she testified in a New York court in March.