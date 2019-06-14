‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Finally Responds To Those Billy Bush Dating Rumors

Are they, or aren’t they? — Tinsley Mortimer set the record straight on those rumors that she’s dating former ‘Today’ show host, Billy Bush after a recent outing together! So, is she off the market?

Tinsley Mortimer is playing the field! The Real Housewives of New York star is “dating around,” she told Us Weekly at the Winky Lux launch on Wednesday, June 12, following rumors that she was in a relationship with Billy Bush, 47. “Billy and I have been good friends for a long time,” Tinsley, 43, explained, adding, “And you know, I’m dating.”

Speculation that Tinsley and the former Today show host were a couple began after they were spotted by Radar Online on a bowling outing on June 1. Although the Bravo star noted that her relationship with Billy is not an exclusive one, she told Us that she is dating single fathers. “I’m really fully dating again, like fully dating, which is great,” she explained. “I usually would go from one to the next to the next and this time I’m actually really dating and all and guys that all have children. It’s a new thing for me.”

Tinsley went on to admit that she meets the men in her life through friends, as opposed to using any type of online assistance. “I have not done a dating app or things like that. I just feel like you’re going on an interview,” she admitted. “I’ve always said for me, I, the way I used to date was it was boarding school. You know, you have a couple drinks, you smooch a boy, he becomes your boyfriend. … I’m just sort of not used to going on a date where you don’t know somebody and they’re saying, ‘What do you do?’ and ‘What are you?’”

The blonde beauty, whose shown off her smooching skills on RHONY, later revealed that she’s not afraid to kiss on the first date! “I want to just meet you out or your friends of friends,” she said of her suitors. “We have conversations, we chat. It’s no pressure. And then if we have a smooch, we have a smooch. God knows what’s going to happen.”

Tinsley divorced husband Topper Mortimer in 2010. After that, she began and on-off relationship with Scott Kluth, which fans caught a glimpse of in season 11 of RHONY. The two ended things during an episode that aired in May.

Meanwhile, Billy is on the market. His wife, Sydney Davis filed for divorce in July 2018, nearly one year after he was fired from the Today show after a videotape was leaked to The Washington Post, in which then-Apprentice host Donald Trump bragged to Billy about groping women.