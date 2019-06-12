‘RHONY’: Bethenny Lashes Out At ‘Insufferable’ LuAnn For ‘Dining Out’ On Her Sobriety

The women of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ accused Luann de Lesseps of being self-centered during the June 12 episode of the Bravo series.

Bethenny Frankel‘s attack on Luann de Lesseps, during the June 12 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, might go down in history as one of the series’ best moments since Scary Island. It was wild — it was crazy — and it nearly gave Bethenny a heart attack. But let’s start from the beginning. The ladies trip to Miami turned sour when Luann seemed more interested in focusing on herself than spending quality time with the ladies. For example, while they all sat and had lunch together, Luann went out looking for a poster that was promoting her cabaret show so that she could take a picture in front of it. She and Sonja also went to an AA meeting together. After, Sonja started having an emotional breakdown, but all Luann could focus on was heading to the beach.

“I was hoping to go for a swim. I’ll see you back at the house,” Luann said before darting off to the beach. Dorinda then wondered, “Maybe Luann needs to get a hearing test. Does she not hear that Sonja’s upset? Can she not give the swim a minute?”

When the ladies returned to the house — without Luann — they started realizing how bad Luann’s behavior had gotten. “Luann’s favorite topic is Luann,” Bethenny said. “She just isn’t aware that we might be a little full of the Luann buffet.”

And when Luann finally returned to the house, Sonja told her that she wished Luann had spent more time with the group that day. But Luann just accused Sonja of wanting attention.

Things finally came to a head while the ladies were at dinner. It was there that they tried to talk to Luann and tell her that she’s been coming off as “insensitive” and self-centered lately. However, Luann didn’t seem to agree, and when she mocked Tinsley for slurring her words, Bethenny calls her “insufferable.”

“When’s the last time you asked me how I am about Dennis [Shields]?” Bethenny asked Luann after she accused the women of trying to “tear her down” and not supporting her. “You are intolerable. You never change. You dined out on your sobriety, you’re dining out,” Bethenny said.

“Let me explain something to you clearly: Dennis helped you with your case 100 percent. When’s the last time you asked me how I feel about it?” Bethenny said. “It’s unnerving. The truth hurts.”

But despite what Bethenny and the rest of the ladies told her, Luann still refused to take any responsibility for her actions. So Bethenny practically stood on top of the table and started screaming at Luann in an effort to get through to her. “I did your intervention while my guy died of a drug overdose,” she cried. “You never checked in on Dennis, not once!”

Bethenny continued, “Everyday it’s about you! I took weeks of my life for you! I had lawyers come to your house on a Sunday, I spoke to your kids, I sat outside your driveway to make sure you didn’t drive your car, you almost crashed your boat and killed your friends.”

“You left the f***ing rehab that I got you for free two weeks early,” Bethenny added, but Luann said she left because of “work”. And that’s when Bethenny screamed, “It was cabaret! You’re a sicko! For cabaret, you left two weeks early! I got it for free you’re sick. You’re so up you’re own f***ing ass”.

And then, Bethenny had to take a breather because she nearly suffered a heart attack.

