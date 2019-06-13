‘GUHHATL’ Preview: Bow Wow’s Mom & Manager Fear For His Career After Elevator Fight

Bow Wow’s mom and manager begin to do damage control after footage of Bow during that infamous elevator fight surfaces in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ premiere.

Bow Wow is in big trouble. His manager, Debra Antney, is in the car when she sees the footage from the elevator fight between Bow Wow and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Leslie Holden. “This is something you could be destroyed on,” Debra says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “Don’t think ’cause you Bow Wow that can’t nothing happen to you. You could lose your whole career.” When she watches the video in full, she says, “Bow you done f**ed up now.”

Debra texts Bow Wow’s mom, Teresa, about the elevator fight. “He looks aggressive,” Debra texts Teresa. “So much for ‘self-defense.'” Teresa watches the footage for herself. “When I saw the elevator footage, the video makes the situation look worse,” Teresa says. “Now it is so important that Bow talk to his attorney.”

Bow Wow goes to a meeting with his attorney to talk about everything that’s going on. Bow is hoping that this is all going to blow over and he’s just going to be told to not contact his ex again. But it may not be that simple. Bow Wow and Leslie were both arrested in Feb. 2019 after the incident in the elevator. They were both charged with battery after each accused the other of assault.

The synopsis for the season 3 reads: “Bow Wow’s arrest blows up in the tabloids and causes an uproar with Da Brat. R. Kelly’s arrest ignites a buzzing child support battle with ex-wife Drea Kelly. Waka Flocka and wife Tammy Rivera put their wedding renewal vows to the ultimate test.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.