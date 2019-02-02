Bow Wow Arrested For Battery In Atlanta – See The Rapper’s Mugshot

Bow Wow was arrested in Atlanta after a woman claimed he beat her. He made the same accusation against her so police charged them both.

Bow Wow was arrested in Atlanta on the early morning of Feb. 2 for allegedly assaulting a woman, ATL Officer Jarius Daugherty tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE statement. The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, got into some sort of dispute with the woman at 4:15 a.m. local time on Saturday. When the authorities arrived, the woman, identified as Leslie Holden claimed Bow Wow assaulted her, but he claimed she assaulted him. Police were unable to determine who was the true aggressor, so they were both arrested and each charged.

“Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries. Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” Daugherty said. “Both parties are being processed and will be transported to Fulton County Jail. The incident report is not available for release at this time. The investigation continues.” Police told TMZ that Bow Wow was charged with Battery Substantial Physical Harm.

Both the woman and Bow Wow sustained visible, minor injuries. You can see big scratches on the “Bounce With Me” hitmaker’s forehead and a mark below his eye in his mugshot. The woman has been identified by police as Leslie Holden. HollywoodLife, as well as TMZ, were unable to find any relationship between the pair.

Bow Wow’s bond’s been set at $8k. This story is still developing. We will update this post as we learn more. HollywoodLife reached out to Bow Wow’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.