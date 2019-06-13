‘RHOA’: Gail ‘Yovanna’ Momplaisir Hopes To Get ‘Her Own Peach’ & Be Promoted to Series Regular Quickly

We reported earlier that Gail ‘Yovanna’ Momplaisir may be joining the ‘RHOA’ ladies which is something she’s ‘so excited’ about and we are too!

NeNe Leakes had a rough time feuding with her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta cast during this past season 11. But the 51-year-old reality star might have a new friend who is “so excited” about joining her pal on the hit Bravo show. A source close to production EXCLUSIVELY gave the scoop to HollywoodLife. “Gail ‘Yovanna’ Momplaisir is so excited to be joining the cast of RHOA.”

“Gail has wanted to be on RHOA for quite some time now,” the insider continued of Gail, who has actually made a few appearances on the show during season 11. The Atlanta businesswoman will likely be right in the center of NeNe’s feuds as she is also reportedly friends with some of her frenemies including Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Kandi Burruss. “Fans won’t be too shocked to see her as she’s appeared in an episode before. She’s organic — Most of the ladies knew her already before filming, but she’s closest with NeNe and Cynthia,” the pal added. “She and NeNe are extremely tight and have been friends for awhile now, which is why she got thrown into the mix.”

“Gail has a big, fiery personality so she absolutely could be given her own peach and will do everything she can to try to get one,” the source explained. “It’s just too soon to tell right now as the ladies just began filming and they recently had a little break in production. She will for sure bring the drama and have NeNe’s back. If she brings the right drama though, it’s absolutely possible. She definitely wants one!”

As we reported earlier, filming for season 12 of RHOA is well underway but NeNe is still working out negotiations on her contract. “NeNe is disappointed to not be filming right now but it’s really important for her to be compensated fairly,” a source said. “After all, she’s an OG Housewife and knows her worth and won’t settle for what doesn’t work contractually for her.” Hopefully having a companion will help sway NeNe because we’re not sure the show would be the same without her!