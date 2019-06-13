Ben Affleck is back on dad duty and he looks great doing it! The actor was spotted shopping with his kids while looking totally buff in a tight t-shirt.

Ben Affleck has reached Peak Dad. The actor, 46, was seen shopping with his kids at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles on June 12. For the outing with two of his children, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, Ben looked like a literal super dad, showing off his buff dad bod in a tight grey t-shirt and dark jeans. He added black and white sneakers to finish off his casual ensemble. His eldest daughter, Violet, 13, didn’t accompany them on the trip.

Ben’s been spotted on dad duty pretty regularly over the past few months, and now that it’s June, he will likely spend even more time with his kids as they wrap up the school year. But before the school year ended, the Gone Girl star got in one more morning drop-off.

On June 7, he could be seen walking his two youngest children – whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – to their Los Angeles school. But he didn’t do it alone! Ben was accompanied by his mom, Chris Anne Boldt, for the walk. The kids’ grandmother was all smiles while the kids walked ahead with their bags.

We love how much of a hands-on dad Ben is – and how great at co-parenting he and Jen are! We can’t wait to see what fun family activities they have planned for their kids during their summer vacation!