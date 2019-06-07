See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ben Affleck & His Mom Christine Take His Kids To School On Beautiful Summer Day – See Pics

Ben Affleck, Sam Affleck, Christine Anne Boldt, Seraphina Affleck
Splash News
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018 Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Ben Affleck and mother Christine Anne Boldt are seen taking the kids to school in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Christine Anne Boldt,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5096529 070619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ben Affleck out and about in LA. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Jun 2019 Pictured: Ben Affleck. Photo credit: GIOVANNI/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA438606_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pacific Palisades, CA - Amicable exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted leaving church with their kids. Jen and Violet could be seen carrying baskets of food, while Samuel got a goodbye kiss from Ben and a piggyback ride from Seraphina. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
Senior Editor

Doing the school run was a family affair for Ben Affleck on June 7, when his mom joined him, his son Sam, 7, and daughter, Seraphina, 10, in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck, 46, manages to draw attention even when he does something that the average American parent does every day – the school run. But, on June 7, the Oscar-winner and two of his three kids, were joined by someone special – his mom, Christine Anne Boldt. The grandmother was all smiles as she joined Ben, his son Sam, 7, and daughter Seraphina, 10, as they headed to school in Los Angeles. The actor’s oldest child, Violet, 13, was not with them.

Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, are juggling their careers and co-parenting harmoniously, under the gaze of paparazzi and public scrutiny. Over on social media, on June 7, Ben promoted his latest project. He shared the premiere of the new Showtime series, City On A Hill, which officially doesn’t air on TV until June 16, but has been released early on YouTube. Ben – who is an executive producer on the crime drama set in early ‘90s Boston – tweeted, “Really excited for you all to see #CityOnAHill. Showtime just released the series premiere early and you can watch here.”

City On A Hill features a stellar cast that includes Kevin Bacon, 60, and Straight Outta Compton star, Aldis Hodge, 32. The two actors are the central characters in the drama that focuses on an Assistant District Attorney trying to work with an FBI agent to stop a family of armed car robbers.

Ben Affleck, Sam Affleck, Christine Anne Boldt, Seraphina Affleck
Ben Affleck was joined by his mom Christine on June 7, as he took his kids Sam and Seraphina to school. (Splash News)

While Ben may have been trying to promote his new project, fans seemed to be preoccupied with his old role, as Batman. Robert Pattinson, 33, will now be donning the cape but on Twitter, people refused to accept it. “Batfleck forever,” one person tweeted in response to Ben’s City On The Hill post.

“@BenAffleck Is #Batman and everyone knows it,” another person added. Some people were excited about Ben’s new project, though. One tweeted, “Super excited, been looking forward to this!!”