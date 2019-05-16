Robert Pattinson Rumored To Be Replacing Ben Affleck As New Batman & Fans Freak

Robert Pattinson is in the lead to become Matt Reeves’ new Batman and fans are here for it! Twitter is erupting with warm welcomes to Gotham City for the ‘Twilight’ star.

Robert Pattinson, 33, is said to be in deep negotiations to play The Batman in Matt Reeves‘ new superhero film, according to our sister site, Variety! While it’s not set in stone just yet, sources say Robert is set to lock in the role very soon. The Twilight actor is reportedly the entertainment company’s top choice, although Matt is still finalizing the script. Warner Bros. had no comment Variety reports. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Robert Pattinson, along with Warner Bros. However, an insider at Warner Bros. tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY, that “it’s 95% Robert’s film.”

“Robert is most likely going to get the role of ‘Batman’,” the source reveals, but, “WB [Warner Bros.] wants to see the fan reaction and online reaction to the news first.” And, they may have their answer. Just minutes after the Robert rumors started to pick up speed, fans went wild on Twitter, with some saying there’s no other actor who could match up to Robert’s Batman potential. “Robert Pattinson as Batman… I f–k with it,” one fan tweeted. “Robert Pattinson as Batman is perfect casting,” another tweeted, adding, “Muh boi is going to kill it”.

Robert has a busy year ahead as well. He is about to shoot another film for WB — Christopher Nolan’s event movie, which is set to open July 17, 2020. Robert also has four more films opening in 2019, including, Claire Denis’ High Life, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse (at the Cannes Film Festival), Netflix’s The King”, and Waiting for the Barbarians.

Robert Pattinson as Batman. I'm fine with that 😎 — xdesireechua (@xdesireechua) May 17, 2019

Sooo Robert Pattinson is gonna play Batman? You know what, I’m not mad at it 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Victor Ramirez (@MultiSince93_) May 17, 2019

The insider also explains that WB has their eye on another potential leading hero. “They also want to see how ‘Tolkien’ performs in the box office because they are looking at Nicholas Hoult as well before they make their final decision. But its 95% Robert’s film,” the source says, admitting, “They actually wanted to hold the news till Comic Con.” Movie buffs will know that Nicholas stars as the lead role, J. R. R. Tolkien, in the drama/fantasy film, which hit theaters on May 10. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his X-Men: First Class film, Dark Phoenix.

Whoever lands the coveted role of The Batman will succeed Ben Affleck, 46, who was initially supposed to direct and star in the film. However, he stepped away from the forthcoming project following personal issues. The Batman is reportedly scheduled to be released sometime in 2021. Pre-production on the DC Comics pic is slated to begin this summer.