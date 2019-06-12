‘Younger’ Season 6: Cast Teases ‘Most Dramatic’ Season Ever, Charles & Liza’s Romance & More

You can rejoice because ‘Younger’ is finally back. Season 6 premieres June 12 and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from the cast about the Charles and Liza situation, Zane’s future, and more.

It’s going down in Younger season 6. The hit TV Land show returns with all-new episodes on June 12. Last season ended with Charles and Liza’s relationship out in the open (finally!), Kelsey getting a huge promotion, and Claire showing up on Josh’s doorstep pregnant. “I think it’s the most dramatic [season],” Nico Tortorella told HollywoodLife at the Younger season 6 premiere party. “I think that given the state of this country and the world, the pulse is a little quicker and this show very much mirrors that vibe.”

Season 6 will explore Charles and Liza’s relationship now that they don’t have to hide it. For Debi Mazar, this means that Maggie is going to cross paths with Charles for the first time. “This is the first season where I’ve actually met Charles. I think Maggie has an eyebrow raised because even though he makes Lisa happy, there are other dynamics,” Debi teased. “I think Maggie feels that all she wants is for Liza to be really happy, and whatever that is, I don’t think she’s judging Charles. In the first episode, they sit down and talk really nicely. I believe that Maggie is also an adult. She’s going to play into whatever makes Liza happy but also she’s very protective.”

There are major changes going down at the office as well. Charles even stepped down as Empirical’s publisher and took a new role as chairman of the board so he could be with Liza opening. Zane has also left Empirical. Charles Michael Davis previewed what’s next for Zane when it comes to his career. “He’s committed to his work so he’s going to stay within that field. He’s just going to try and move forward and move up the mountain of publishing,” Charles said.

Younger also stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, Molly Bernard, and Peter Hermann. Season 6 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m.