‘Younger’s Nico Tortorella Reveals How Josh Is Going To Handle That Major Twist & More In Season 6

Life’s about to change for Josh. Nico Tortorella spoke EXCLUSIVELY about what he thinks about that epic twist, what it means for Josh and Liza’s relationship, and more.

Josh is going to be a dad! Claire showed up pregnant at the end of season 5. During the Younger season 6 premiere, they talked about the baby and Josh ultimately had a paternity test done after talking with Maggie and Liza. He found out that he is indeed the father at the end of the episode. He admitted to Liza and Kelsey that he was freaking out and told Liza specifically, “I’m going to need you for this.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nico Tortorella at the Younger season 6 premiere party about how Josh is going to handle impending fatherhood. “He’s going to be just fine,” Nico told HollywoodLife. “Josh handles everything just fine, just enough where it’s golden. Josh is a perpetual optimist.”

Liza is with Charles now, but she and Josh have been able to maintain a relationship after their breakup. After he told Liza about the baby, he had to make a note about the timing of it all. “It’s funny, really. You and I broke up because you didn’t want me to give up having a kid. Now I’m having a kid and you’re with someone else,” Josh said. As for how this is going to impact Josh and Liza’s relationship going forward, Nico teased: “It’s going to bring them closer in a lot of ways. It’s going to tear them apart in some ways. It’s Younger.“

Now that Josh is going to have a baby with Claire, this definitely means that Claire is going to be in his life forever. HollywoodLife asked Nico about Josh and Claire’s dynamic in the episodes ahead. “It’s actually one of the most special moments of the season,” Nico said. “Two adults make some incredible decisions about parenting this baby.” Younger season 6 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TV Land.