Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Jet Off On Magical Disney Vacay As A Family With Daughter Ariana, 1

From the ‘Jersey Shore’ to Orlando! Less than a month after Jen Harley was arrested over her NYE fight with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the troubled couple took their one-year-old daughter on vacation at Disney World

Perhaps “the most magical place on earth” will do Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Jen Harley, 31, some good? The on-again/off-again couple was spotted leaving Las Vegas at 2:45 AM with daughter Ariana Sky, 1, according to TMZ. (Click Here To See Pictures) The couple was reportedly in a foul mood at that early hour because other passengers old TMZ that Jen seemed “irritated and barked at Ronnie.” The couple boarded their flight to Orlando, and TMZ reports that Ronnie sat three rows behind Jen and Ariana. They didn’t talk to each other during the full flight, and TMZ reports that when they touched down, “Jen yelled at Ron to grab their bags, which he did without any argument.”

The three of them then reportedly hopped into a black SUV. Now, don’t expect to see this on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Ronnie’s in Florida only to spend Father’s Day with his family at Disney World, reports TMZ. Considering that this vacation comes on the heels of Jen’s arrest over her New Year’s Eve fight with Ronnie, these two need a little rest and relaxation in the Florida sun. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Jen on May 16, one month after an arrest warrant was issued in regards to the domestic battery report Ronnie filed on January 3.

The couple reportedly got into a fight at the Hustler club on New Year’s Eve, and Jen allegedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie’s face, which left him with a bloody nose. After the news of Jen’s arrest broke, Ronnie posted a cryptic message to his Instagram Stories. “You’ll never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine. Change is coming.” Two weeks later, Ronnie posted another message. “Date someone who has plans for the future, not an idiot that has plans for the weekend #growth.”

Ronnie and Jen broke up following the New Year’s Eve incident, but they were seemingly back together by Valentine’s Day – because Jen blasted Ronnie for bailing on their plans. “I’m sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc. to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine’s Day, so you can appear on a dating show bc [sic] you need the money that bad over your family… your [sic] a joke…” Thankfully, they worked through these issues, as a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife in March that the two are “finally getting to a place where they can be in the same room together without wanting to kill each other.” Truly, a miracle.