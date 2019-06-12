Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Can’t Stop Smiling While Out & About 3 Days After Wedding

Ah, post-wedding bliss! Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger were the picture of happiness while out in Los Angeles on June 11, just 3 days after getting hitched.



Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, were absolutely beaming as they stepped out on June 11, clearly still basking in the glow of their beautiful wedding ceremony just a few days earlier. The newlyweds were spotted out in LA together in the city’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, as they spent the day with family. Both stars could not seem to stop grinning as they held hands and shared a laugh. The couple kept it casual for their outing, with Katherine opting for classic blue jeans and a chic red top paired with a taupe-colored handbag. The Parks and Rec actor donned a navy blue t-shirt, dark-colored denim pants, and a sleek pair of tennis sneakers. After the hustle and bustle of their wedding, it seemed like it was low-key all the way for these two in the days following!

Clearly, the couple are doing nothing to hide their sheer happiness. After the wedding concluded, both stars took to Instagram with a heart-melting message about how much their special day meant to them. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives,” Chris said alongside an Instagram photo. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” he wrote. In the pic, the happy couple leaned in for a kiss with Katherine holding a bouquet of flowers and looking stunning in her wedding dress. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also revealed that Katherine’s wedding gown and his classic black suit were made by luxury designer Giorgio Armani.

Chris and Katherine officially became man and wife on June 8. The couple, who got engaged in January 2019, tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in gorgeous Montecito, CA at a private mansion. Of course, his six-year-old son Jack was on hand for his dad’s big day, as well as her famous parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, her brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina.

It seems like Chris received his wish, because ahead of their wedding, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the most important thing to him was his bride’s happiness. “Chris [was] real sweet about all the plans,” the source said. “He wanted to spoil Katherine and wanted her to have anything she wants. He’s so happy to marry her and Katherine is so excited and happy too!”