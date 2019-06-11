Olivia Culpo Looks Stunning On Maxim Hot 100 Cover In Gold Robe & Bikini

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo graces this month’s Maxim Hot 100 cover & it’s one of her steamiest shoots yet. The stunner looks beyond gorgeous in a silk slip & lingerie.

Olivia Culpo’s new Maxim magazine cover is not for the faint of heart. The 27-year-old supermodel is the cover star for the publication’s annual Hot 100 issue and wow — she looks INCREDIBLE. The former Miss Universe is still managing to snap up attention worldwide with her good looks, and her glossy new cover is chock full of spicy snapshots. In her cover photo, Olivia dons nothing but a beige thong and a sexy, completely sheer robe of the same color. The model rocks a bold beauty look in the snapshot, but softens the look with a pale pink pout. She looks so seductive in the photo as she flashes a sultry stare at the camera, and there’s no denying she’s well-deserving of her spot at the very top of the Hot 100 list!

In another photo from the same shoot, Olivia dared to bare all in a black and white photo that left little to the imagination. The stunner was photographed leaning against a mirror without a stitch of clothing on, putting her curves on full display. She purposefully positioned her arm to cover her breasts, but there was no shortage of skin in the steamy snapshot.

The cover shoot was a proud moment for Olivia, and she took to Instagram with a message on the day the cover arrived. “I’ve always looked at the Maxim Hot 100 with admiration,” the model said. “There have been so many smart and successful women featured who have inspired me and my career in countless ways which makes this cover so meaningful to me. It still doesn’t feel real! Thank you so much @maximmag for the opportunity and to all of the people who worked on this with me❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Congrats to Olivia on topping the Maxim Hot 100 list! Other women to previously hold the title include Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Wilde and Kate Upton. Olivia made it clear that she is beyond honored to join the list. “There are so many women who have been in this same position before that I have looked up to for so many years,” she told Maxim. “I thrive off the success of other women because a win for one of us is, in my opinion, a win for all of us.”