Halsey & BTS Have An Epic Dance Party Ahead Of Her Surprise During Their Paris Performance

Halsey joined BTS onstage for their ‘Boy With Luv’ collab in Paris, but not before having one hell of a dance party backstage prior to going on to thrill the band’s Army.

The love fest between Halsey and BTS continued when she made a special trip to join them in Paris over the weekend. The KPop septet played the Stade de France on June 7 and ahead of the “Without Me” singer’s June 8 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, Halsey popped over to France to join the boys onstage for their hit “Boy With Luv.” It totally thrilled concertgoers, and Halsey gave her fans an up close and personal look at their backstage dance party before the show via her Instagram on June 10.

All of the boys are in their matching white performance costumes as they come in and out of frame several at a time before they all join in with Halsey — rocking a pink wig, matching shirt and jeans — singing the chorus. Of course it was just lip synched since it wasn’t the real concert and they weren’t mic’ed up, but they all had a total blast. Halsey, 24, busted out some serious dance moves with the guys behind her and you can just feel the energy in the video.

During the actual concert itself, fans reported via Twitter that Halsey in French told the crowd that “These boys are so special…they are my family.” Hey, to fly to another country just to perform one song with them shows just how much BTS means to Halsey. They performed “Boy With Luv” live at the BBMA’s on May 1 and as we told you EXCLUSIVELY t the time, they were hoping to reunite for more live performances together over the summer.

“Not only was Jungkook a big fan of what they did, but the rest of the gang — Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope — loved every minute of it. They all loved their time they spent with Halsey making the video, recording the song, and rehearsing for their BBMAs performance, and they don’t want it to be the last time it ever happens,” the source said. “They want her to come along for a few tour stops as a special guest,” the insider added. Wish granted with BTS’s Paris tour stop!