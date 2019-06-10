CNCO Reveal The Advice The Backstreet Boys Gave Them & Tease New Music
CNCO are the Latin boy band you need to know! HollywoodLife caught up with the guys at the 2019 Wango Tango Music Festival to get an update on their new music, & what happened when they met the Backstreet Boys.
The CNCO guys have been steadily building their fanbase since forming in 2015, but it was only recently that their career full on exploded. HollywoodLife caught up with the Latin boy band at Wango Tango 2019 amidst their breakout year, where they spilled all the tea on the time they met the Backstreet Boys, and what else fans can expect in the year ahead!
For CNCO, it’s the chart-topping boy bands from the ’90s that inspire them more than anything. When asked who they look up to, they admit that “as a band, I think we can agree on NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, because — it’s what we like to do.” “We really enjoy to dance and sing. We actually went to see the Backstreet Boys a couple of weeks ago and we met Nick which was super cool,” the band excitedly said while backstage at the 2019 iHeart Radio Wango Tango Festival.
The June 1st event, held in Carson, California, held no shortage of show-stopping performances. Other attendees at the festival included Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Zedd, 5SOS, Ally Brooke, Halsey, and more!