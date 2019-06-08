Ariel Winter Rocks A Crop Top & Teams Up With Selena Gomez For Celeb Softball Game — See Pics

Ariel Winter joined Selena Gomez and many other celebs when she played in the annual Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game in Kansas City on June 7 and she showed off her toned abs in a light blue crop top jersey.

Ariel Winter, 21, was a gorgeous sight to see when she played softball for Royals Charities on June 7! The actress joined a plethora of other celebs, including Selena Gomez, 26, and Paul Rudd, 50, for the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game in Kansas City, which helped to raise money for a local hospital. The red-headed beauty wore a light blue cropped Royals baseball jersey that was tied up, showing off her toned abs, and short black denim shorts during the game. She had her long red locks tied up and smiled for photos while taking part in the fun activity.

Like Ariel, Selena looked amazing during the game. She kept her hair down while wearing a white Royals jersey and figure-flattering jeans. She also wore a baseball cap and looked thrilled to be participating in the special event as she smiled throughout the day. Paul was one of the “hometown hosts” of the charity game, which is set to continue on June 8, and showed his excitement in front of the cheering crowd. The other celebrity hosts on hand included Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, and David Koechner.

When Ariel’s not joining Selena, Paul and her other celeb friends for charity sports, she’s strutting her stuff during outings in Los Angeles. She was spotted showing off her toned body in casual attire that consisted of a black crop top and gray sweatpants on May 31. She wore glasses and went makeup-free for the outing, but, of course, she still looked flawless!

We look forward to seeing Ariel on more outings in the future. The Modern Family star is known for expressing her confidence through her outfits whenever she gets the chance so we’re sure we’ll see some more incredible fashion choices soon!