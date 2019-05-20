Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Flat Tummy In Black Crop Top As She Twirls Her Red Hair During Stroll In L.A.

Ariel Winter is continuing to kill it with her incredible red hair makeover. She flaunted her flat abs in a workout crop top in new pics of the starlet.

Alex Dunphy is that you? Ariel Winter continues to look anything like her Modern Family character as she headed to a workout on May 20. The actress looks like Ariel the Mermaid with her new red hair, which flatters the natural brunette’s skin tone so nicely. The 21-year-old was seen running her hand through her new fiery locks wile about and about in LA. She’s continuing to flaunt her incredible shrinking body, wearing a tight black long-sleeved workout crop top where her hard abs were on display and her waist has never been so slender.

Ariel matched the top with black Nike logo leggings and black Nike sneakers, looking like she was on her way to a work out as she was makeup free and looking so natural and beautiful. She got the new hair to go along with her new slim body earlier in the month, debuting it in an Instagram pic on May 3 and writing “Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld,” in the caption,. That’s a song from Disney’s The Little Mermaid so she definitely knew she had a resemblance to the title character.

Modern Family will be returning for it’s 11th season so Ariel will still be able to keep her red locks until the show starts up production later in the summer. For now she’s just loving something different. “She is always trying new things with her look and she just wanted to change things up because she will have to go back to her normal hair color for work but it makes her feel amazing changing things up,” a source close to Ariel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“It makes her happy. She wanted to always try it and since she has the means to get the best people to do it she thought what better time than now because she feels amazing so why not look amazing,” our insider added. Maybe the Modern Family powers that be will decide to let Alex try going red as well!