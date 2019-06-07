NeNe Leakes: The Truth About Why She’s Not Currently Filming ‘RHOA’ After Cryptic ‘Bye Forever’ Message

NeNe Leakes isn’t filming ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ right now, but she has a solid reason for it. We’ve learned the truth after she shared a post saying ‘bye forever’ to Instagram.

After NeNe Leakes shared an Instagram post with the hashtag “#byeforever” fans began speculating if she quit Real Housewives of Atlanta. While it’s true she’s not filming the show right now, it isn’t because of any drama between her and the producers or cast members. “I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this. The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract,” a rep for NeNe told HollywoodLife in a statement.

The rumors began when the reality star took to her social media and posted a photo of her sticking out her tongue while flashing the peace sign. “Say what now? Nawwww Happiness over everything #byeforever #putsomerespekonmyname,” she cryptically captioned the image. Fans were quick to question whether she was leaving the Bravo show in the comments. “Oh lawd is NeNe leaving the show or Greg [Leakes],” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “Last time u posted a pic like this u left the show. Say it ain’t so leakes.”

There’s been a lot of drama between NeNe and the other ladies, including Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. But the show producers are definitely interested in filming NeNe for season 12. Back in late April, a source close to RHOA told HollywoodLife that producers tried to move up the June filming date “so they can capture the ongoing drama between Porsha and NeNe, as well as the drama between NeNe and Cynthia.”

ICYMI, NeNe refused to forgive Cynthia on the final episode of season 11 for not telling her that Kenya Moore was coming to her party. The Scream Queens alum thought Kenya’s invite was an act of “betrayal.” Hopefully, the contract negotiations will be worked out soon so we can see all the drama unfold on the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta!