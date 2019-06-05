Kim Kardashian Panics After North West’s Hamster Dies In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip: ‘How Do I Explain This?’

North West’s hamster didn’t live to see Season 18 of ‘KUWTK,’ and Kim Kardashian is mad that she has to break the sad news to her five-year-old daughter — so she takes her anger out on one sister!

Kim Kardashian, 38, doesn’t “have time for a dead hamster” — that’s what the KKW Beauty owner says at the beginning of a sneak peek clip for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on June 9. In the clip above, Kim learns that North West’s hamster, Blacktail West, has sadly left their family…but the mom is not so sure how to be the bearer of bad news. Kim is mid-phone call with sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, when her assistant Michael informs his boss that the hamster isn’t moving.

Kim and her assistant make their way into the kitchen where the hamster is lying inside her princess-themed cage. After Kim prods the rodent with a pen, she pronounces that the creature is “dead.” Michael confirms that Blacktail is “not even breathing,” and when Khloe asks how that happened, Kim matter-of-factly says, “I don’t even know, it’s just sitting in here, dead.” Fortunately, the hamster’s mom (Kim’s five-year-old daughter) is at school, and so Kim says, “I don’t know how to say, ‘Oh and by the way, your hamster died.'” In a confessional, the mother of four adds, “North is really really gonna be upset. It’s just not fair. How do I go and explain this? What do I do?”

Kim is especially scared since this is “the first time [North has] like really really really loved an animal, more than her dog.” This surprises Khloe, who asks, “She’s still into her?” Kim wouldn’t have had to break the bad news to North if it wasn’t for Khloe, however, since she gifted her niece with the hamster! “No, it’s just this kind of s**t I can’t deal with. This is why you don’t get someone a pet,” Kim tells her sister, but the sibling rant doesn’t end there — watch the rest of the clip above! Of course, Khloe had a quotable clapback.

This North and Khloe is not cool. I can’t believe Khloe let North talk her into getting a hamster 🐹 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2019

Kim had a bad feeling about the pet hamster from the start, as you can see in the tweet above. “This North and Khloe is not cool. I can’t believe Khloe let North talk her into getting a hamster 🐹,” the reality television star tweeted. Kim and North recently held hands on a mommy-daughter trip to Disneyland on May 22, so hopefully Kim’s mini me wasn’t too mad about her hamster’s sudden passing.