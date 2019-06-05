Kylie Jenner Counting Her Blessings After Stormi’s Emergency Hospital Visit: ‘It Was So Scary’

After Stormi Webster suffered an allergic reaction and was hospitalized on June 2, a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie Jenner is now ‘counting her blessings’ after her daughter’s recovery.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is super-focused on daughter Stormi Webster, 1, especially after her recent trip to the hospital. “Kylie was deeply impacted by Stormi’s trip to the ER, it was so scary and emotional for her,” a Kardashian source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Stormi is all good now and Kylie is counting her blessings but she’s also thinking about other moms that aren’t so lucky.”

“She’s saying she wants to do something to help and she’s planning to donate some of her billion-dollar fortune towards helping out sick kids and their families,” our source continued. “Kylie doesn’t want to do it for attention, she just wants to help, but whatever she decides to do will probably end up being made public because it’s very hard for her to keep things private.” That’s totally understandable – and really, helping other mothers and families in any way she wants to financially is commendable! Even if it’s not an anonymous donation.

Kylie had previously updated her followers with the news that Stormi was in the ER after she had an allergic reaction. “Spent the day in the hospital with my baby,” Kylie captioned a pic of Stormi on her Instagram Story on June 2. “She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

We’re so relieved that Stormi is okay, and that Kylie was able to support her daughter while she was in the hospital! Kylie has proved just how much of a caring, loving mother she is, and this just shows that even more.