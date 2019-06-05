Our favorite country ladies arrived at the at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 5 looking gorgeous on the red carpet & not only were their dresses amazing, it was their glam that stole the show.

There were so many stunning looks on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5. While we loved seeing everyone’s gorgeous dresses and gowns, it was the flawless glam that truly made the outfits. Jessie James Decker, 31, looked fabulous, as always, when she arrived in this gorgeous get-up. Jessie is known for her girly, super feminine style, so we were not surprised she showed up in this stunning ensemble, but it was her beauty look that was truly amazing. She put in work to get this look, as she took to her Instagram stories early this morning to post a picture of her getting a spray tan by Haley Buchanan Dean.

Our two favorite blonde country crooners, Carrie Underwood, 36, and Miranda Lambert, 35, arrived looking flawless, as always. Carrie opted to go full blown glam with this look, which completed her fabulous outfit. Carrie is constantly surprising us with her makeup and hair – you never know if she’s going to rock edgy makeup and an updo or a pretty blowout and neutral makeup. As for Miranda, she loves her go-to blowout, and rightly so, as she always looks flawless, no matter what she does.

Aside from all of our favorite country singers, another look we loved came from Nicole Kidman, 51. We love that we get to see the actress at all of these country music award shows, as she is always on the red carpet supporting her husband, Keith Urban, 51. Nicole has been everywhere and back lately, promoting her highly anticipated second season of HBO series, Big Little Lies. Her look for the CMT Awards, did not disappoint and she looked absolutely amazing.

There were so many other gorgeous looks, and we rounded up all of the best beauty at the CMT Awards, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.