Miley Cyrus: How She Feels After She Was Forcefully Kissed & Grabbed By A Fan

An out of control fan got handsy with Miley Cyrus in Barcelona over the weekend, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how she’s feeling about the terrifying situation.

Miley Cyrus was completely caught off guard when a crazed fan jumped into the middle of a crowd, then kissed and forcibly groped her as she made her way to her vehicle in Barcelona on June 2. “The guy didn’t mean any harm, but it was way over the line because it was totally without consent,” a source close to Miley tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley was able to duck right out of his grasp, but it freaked her out a little.” A second insider adds, “It was definitely uneasy and confusing, but it all happened so fast, that she didn’t really have a chance to be scared. She was briefly upset, but was able to move on pretty quickly from the hysteria.”

Luckily, Miley’s husband, Liam Hemsworth, was walking right in front of her when the incident took place. Liam was leading Miley through the hysterical crowd like a perfect gentleman, and the second he noticed what was going on behind him, he put a protective arm around her so she was out of the mystery guy’s reach. The video cuts off there, but it also appears that Liam was getting ready to make a move on the man if he tried anything else. Unfortunately, dealing with crazy fans like this one is nothing new for Miley and other celebrities, and our sources say that the singer doesn’t plan on changing how she handles herself publicly because of this incident.

“Miley doesn’t like being overly sheltered,” our insider explains. “She has always resisted that. She wants to live a normal life, so she tries to find the right balance of keeping herself protected and interacting with her fans, because she really does love her fans.”

Miley was in Barcelona to promote her new EP, She is Coming, which was released on May 31. She took time out to meet dozens of fans who lined up to meet her during the trip overseas.