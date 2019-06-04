Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: All The Details On Their $2,680 Matching Cartier Wedding Rings

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made a pit stop at a Cartier store in Beverly Hills over Memorial Day weekend, but they weren’t window shopping! Justin’s band was especially pricey.

The wedding bands are finally on! Photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s matching rings drew attention on June 4, and their fingers are holding up major price tags — as expected. The newlyweds actually visited Cartier’s Beverly Hills location on May 26, about nine months after tying the knot in a New York City court house in Sept. 2018. Justin, 25, settled on the platinum C de Cartier Wedding Band, complete with a brilliant-cut diamond, which retails for $2,680!

It’s unclear if Hailey, 22, opted for the same band, as multiple outlets have reported that the model bought Cartier’s Love Wedding Band — a slightly more budget-friendly option, since it doesn’t come with the diamond. However, the platinum version of the ring still rings in at $2,380. Whether or not Hailey is also rocking the platinum C de Cartier wedding band like Justin, she and the singer are still matching regardless!

While Hailey has been more discreet about her new bling, her husband flashed his wedding band in two Instagram photos and even in this close-up video. Meanwhile, Hailey hasn’t chucked her oval engagement ring to make room for her matching band, as she wore both rings after leaving a gym in Beverly Hills on June 3. Since her massive engagement ring was estimated to be worth half a million, we see why Hailey isn’t tucking the Solow & Co. piece into her jewelry box just yet.

Hailey and Justin didn’t wait for their (second) wedding to start rocking their life-long bands! The couple was reportedly expected to exchange vows in front of friends and family in another ceremony, but those plans appear to be at a standstill now — at least to the public and Hailey’s own sister, Alaia Baldwin, 26. “We will see. Who knows what their plans are,” Alaia told Us Weekly on May 8, adding, “They’re very up and down, so I just I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”