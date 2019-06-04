‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars James Kennedy & Lala Kent End Friendship ‘Forever’ After Brief Reunion

Lala Kent and James Kennedy’s reunion didn’t last long after the DJ shaded her fiance, and the ‘VPR’ cast didn’t seem surprised by their quick falling out!

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked to see Lala Kent, 28, & James Kennedy, 27, seemingly rekindled their friendship. But their reunion didn’t last long when James seemingly trolled Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, less than two days later. But VPR followers weren’t the only ones taken aback as HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the young cast. “Friends and cast members alike were surprised and happy to hear that Lala and James patched things up,” the insider explained.

“James invited Lala to work on music with him and she happily obliged, however, she was quickly offended when James took a dig, whether it was in good fun or not, at Randall,” the pal added. “That’s just crossing the line for her and she’s very protective.” The former besties parted ways once again on June 2 after the self-proclaimed “White Kanye” shared a photo on Instagram shading Randall and his feud with rapper 50 Cent. “I want my money by Monday,” James captioned the image.

And although the Bravo stars made headlines when they shared the same photo of themselves in the studio on June 1, Lala deleted the picture from her Instagram just shortly after. “When James and Lala made up, James told everyone it was his doing. Everyone is completely thrown off at how quickly that make-up lasted,” the insider continued. “Lala is likely done forever with their friendship ever again.”

Another source close to their fellow cast member Katie Maloney-Schwartz, EXCLUSIVELY added the same sentiment. “Katie isn’t surprised whatsoever that it didn’t take James long to burn Lala again. Katie loves Lala but she couldn’t understand why she would try and make amends after everything he’s done to her and the rest of the group,” the source explained. As we previously reported, Katie had James fired from his DJ gig at SUR restaurant this past season when James and Katie became engaged in a heated argument at SUR’s Pride event and James shouted, “Those shorts aren’t working for you, babe. Lose some f***ing weight.”

The friend said, “Katie truly believes James is just a clout chaser and is doing anything he can to work his way into being friends with anyone just to stay on the show. Katie isn’t convinced that James really wants to work at SUR, she thinks he’s doing it to stay in Lisa’s good graces and to keep a story line going. She feels bad for Lala that she got hurt again by James and hopes this was the final straw for their friendship.”