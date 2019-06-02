Jenelle Evans’ Mom Shares Sweet Photo Of The ‘Teen Mom’ Alum’s Kids After She Fails To Regain Custody

Barbara Evans is taking care of Jenelle Evans’ children while the mother is not allowed custody of her children.

It’s grandma time! While Jenelle Evans, 27, failed to keep custody of her children again after her husband David Eason, 30, killed their dog, Jenelle’s mother Barbara, 66, has taken over parenting duties in the meantime. The Teen Mom 2 star’s mother shared four photos yesterday on Instagram from Coastal Guard Day in Oak Island, North Carolina, showing Jace, 9, Ensley, 2 and their cousin Gabriel. “Having fun at coast guard Day, eating hot dogs, frozen ice, and learning about rescue equipment,” grandma Barbara said in a caption of the kids playing on a boat.

She posted a few other pics, with one of Jace and Ensley looking at a Coast Guard model boat. “Ensley’s hair actually looks clean, and her nose and mouth isn’t covered in food and booger’s for once. Good job grandma🏅,” she said.

While Barbara has appeared to do a good job taking care of her grandchildren, Jenelle was devastated to learn that she didn’t get custody back of her children. “I am currently following what my attorney has asked,” Jenelle told The Hollywood Gossip on May 29. “I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back.”

The reality star continued, “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” Jenelle added. “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.” She concluded, “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”