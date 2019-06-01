Kate Beckinsale, 45, Shows Off Incredible Abs In Tiny Crop Top On Night Out

Kate Beckinsale is turning up the heat this summer. The 45-year-old actress sizzled in a sexy black crop top that bared her amazing abs while living it up in Los Angeles.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, had one fun Friday night out in Los Angeles. The gorgeous actress hit the town with friends in her sexiest summer outfit to date. Kate rocked a tiny black crop top, patterned cardigan, and black leggings. The outfit showed off her incredible figure, especially those toned abs. Kate posted two sexy Instagram photos while out with her pals.

Kate and her friend partied at the Blind Dragon club in West Hollywood. In the photos, Kate posed with a friend and struck the sexiest poses. Her amazing abs were on full display. In one of the photos, Kate showed off her long legs. “After this I put Jon in my handbag and still had room for a jumbo bottle of Perrier and two bricks,” Kate captioned one of her sexy Insta pics. Kate’s hair was pulled back into a simple ponytail and her makeup looked gorgeous.

The actress keeps proving time and time again that age is just a number. At 45, she is more youthful than ever. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned some of Kate’s beauty secrets from a source close to the Underworld star. “Kate did one thing that was extremely smart when she was younger. She protected her skin and never allowed herself to get sunburned nearly ever,” our source said. “She also drinks an amazing amount of water, she is always keeping hydrated.”

Kate also works really hard in the gym. She is frequently posting workout videos on her Instagram page. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kate stays in shape with a “routine of running and doing the normal things people do in the gym by using light weights and crunches and push-ups.” Her hard work has certainly paid off.