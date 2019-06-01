Drake ‘Likes’ Ayesha Curry’s Instagram Photo & Fans Are Convinced He’s Trolling Steph

There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition! Drake continues his habit of trolling friend Stephen Curry amid the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Drake, 32, liked Ayesha Curry’s new picture on Instagram of her landing in Toronto on May 31. Since Ayesha’s husband’s basketball team, the Golden State Warriors, is currently in the NBA Finals against Drake’s favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, there is bound to be some friendly competition going on among the friends. After Drake jokingly wore Stephen’s dad’s jersey to the first game of the series, the rapper then liked the 31-year-old’s wife’s Instagram pic.

It all appears to be in good fun, though. Or at least, that’s what fans think Drake’s doing – trolling his buddy Steph! One fan commented, “Y’all forget they cool af and it’s just a game lol.” Another person said, “Drake better calm down.” Someone else remarked, “They are friends at the end of the day they all getting payed.” Another fan noticed it wasn’t the first time Drake has shown Ayesha love on Instagram and it likely means nothing. “He always likes her pics, chill people.”

Someone else commented, “How he being petty by liking her pic? Like you said he’s had dinner w her and Steph before smh, it’s Instagram that’s what you’re supposed to do is like pictures 🙄 like this is the first pic he’s like if [sic] hers before y’all really reaching.” Like that person said – Drake has hung out with Steph and Ayesha before, eating dinner, and hanging out. Drake’s probably just trolling to get inside Steph’s head during the games, which is downright hilarious.

We can’t wait to see the rest of the games in the series, and we hope Drake’s trolling continues to be hilarious as the NBA Finals go on!