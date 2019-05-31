Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Loyalty’ After Lamar Odom Releases Scandalous Tell-All

Cryptic message queen Khloe Kardashian is at it again. After ex Lamar Odom released his scandalous memoir, she’s posting about how ‘loyalty’ kept her in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in.

Khloe Kardashian is once again leaving fans to guess at who she’s hitting out at through a cryptic Instagram message. On May 31 she posted “Your loyalty might have kept you in some situations that common sense should’ve talked you out of. That’s just the kind of person you are,” to her Instagram stories. At this point her message about staying loyal to someone she shouldn’t have could be one of two people. Ex-husband Lamar Odom, 39, just released a tell-all memoir and the prelude to her breakup with Tristan Thompson, 28, will be chronicled on the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians on June 2.

Lamar admitted in his new memoir Darkness to Light that when he married Khloe, 34, in 2009 after just a month of dating, it was the happiest he’d ever been in his life. But ultimately a “lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity” led to the demise of his marriage. He wrote in the book, “I had broken my vows with Khloe so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all. I don’t know why Khloe stayed with me.”

In another shocking revelation, he claims he threatened to kill Khloe while high on drugs. He wrote that he was in his “man cave” using cocaine and ecstasy which caused him to hallucinate. His wife then called his friends over to the house which caused him to flip out. “Khloe came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her. ‘What the f**k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’” he recalled.

Then again Khloe could be putting Tristan on notice with her post. In a preview clip for the upcoming KUWTK she reveals, “I don’t feel like I have an answer. Like, okay, I’m going to be with Tristan forever, or I’m going to break up with him.…I still feel like, God, when will I ever know?” Khloe ultimately dumped Tristan, the father of Khloe’s 13-month-old daughter True, after he fooled around with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime bestiw Jordyn Woods at a house party in LA on Feb. 17.